New York City, NY

NYC Quiet Weather Continues Plus Not Much Rain Tomorrow

By angryben
nycweathernow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. NYC Quiet Weather Continues Plus Not Much Rain Tomorrow. Good afternoon everyone and happy Saturday from Angry Ben. We have a beautiful day today and tomorrow is not looking bad at all. A cold front will swing by tomorrow evening/overnight, and drop the humidity, but not the temps (the temps aren’t bad to begin with). In regards to the tropics, Hurricane Larry continues to look like a problem for shipping lanes only, and maybe a brushing with Bermuda.

