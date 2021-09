LEXINGTON – It is easy to understand why Kentucky football fans are so excited about quarterback Will Levis’ Wildcat debut. After watching Mark Stoops’ team rank last in the Southeastern Conference in passing yards in three consecutive seasons, Levis’ 367 passing yards and four touchdowns in just more than three quarters of action versus Louisiana Monroe seemed like it came in a completely different sport than the one Kentucky has played over the last several seasons. Quality of opponent – ULM did not win a game in 2020 – has to be considered, but it would be foolish to ignore the arm strength and downfield touch Levis showed.