Fire Displaces Three Families in Southeast DC

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1434 Azalea St. this evening at approximately 7:38 p.m. The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout, but the two residents, who were home at the time of the fire,were able to escape without injury. The first units arrived within two minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke coming from the structure. Initially, crews found heavy fire on the first floor. At one point, the fire did extend through the roof forcing the interior crews to withdraw while personnel extinguished the attic fire. Crews returned inside and the fire was brought under control within thirty minutes of the arrival of the first truck. Approximately 22 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802, Medic 803, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department (Wagon 9) responded to the call. Roanoke Fire & EMS Department responded to several other City of Salem incidents, while crews were assigned to the fire. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire and neither a cause nor a damage estimate has been established. Four occupants of the home were displaced and are staying with family.