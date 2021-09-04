CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Displaces Three Families in Southeast DC

By NBC4 Washington
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree families were displaced Saturday after a fire ripped through residences in Southeast D.C., the fire department said. Just before 3:30 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said they were working a two-alarm fire at the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane SE. At one point, a roof collapsed and the...

www.nbcwashington.com

