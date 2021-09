Patrick Bamford’s late equaliser rescued Leeds a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season.Chris Wood gave Burnley a second-half lead against his former club, but Bamford celebrated his England call-up with his first goal of the season with five minutes remaining.Sean Dyche’s side fought and scrapped their way to their first point of the new campaign and threatened to overpower Leeds, who showed impressive resolve to hit back.A feisty opening half an hour, which produced no chances, saw Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes both booked by referee...