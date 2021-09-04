Home Style Saturday 259

We celebrated mom and dad’s 68th anniversary over the weekend, September 5th and it was a sweet time. What a life they’ve had, it’s been blessed! We realized it would probably be the last family dinner around their dining room table and it was bittersweet to think that, but it’s time to make new memories in their next phase of life in the assisted living facility. Renee and Lauren got their power back over the weekend, but they were all away from home. They are heading to the beach today for a week and then they will go back home and get things back to normal. Lauren and Philip had some roof damage from the storm, but we think that’s all. She said they needed a new roof anyway. What a storm it was, all that damage all the way to New England.