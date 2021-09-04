Chrome for Android’s desktop view may get a global ‘always on’ option

On Chrome for Android, a website may not always be laid out properly or in a way that will give you the best viewing experience where you can get all of the information you need. To resolve this, Google has always had a ‘Desktop site’ toggle in the three dots ‘more’ menu at the top of the browser. Unfortunately, if you are on a tablet and prefer the desktop view over the mobile one every time, you’d have to manually toggle this setting…every time.