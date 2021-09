When Marvel Studios announces a project is happening, you can take that to the bank. You could pretty much set a reminder on your calendar for two or three years into the future and feel confident that long-term planning will pan out. The expansive multimedia continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means that stories are planned out years in advance and the same is true of when those stories get released. The varying degrees of interconnectivity of these various projects means that Marvel Studios won’t just greenlight anything, hence why they don’t announce a film to the public until they’re sure it’s good to go.