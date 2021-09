An emphasis on transitions of care should ensure the highest level of care for patients and provide support to physicians. Highmark Inc. is on a journey to transform health. This goal requires a focused partnership with our provider partners, and enhanced coordination with hospitals and post-acute care facilities to improve the care for our members. In an ongoing effort to strengthen this collaboration, we are developing a series of educational modules aimed at continuous improvement and population health management. Transition of care (TOC) is an important topic for transformation which is even more important due to the pandemic. Many patients are leaving the hospital, rehabilitation facility, and long-term care settings to go to another, often in a vulnerable state with little understanding of what comes next.