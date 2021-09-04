Lions Setback in Nac

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Mercer Bears could not find the back of the net on Sunday evening, and North Florida used a late second half goal to hand the Bears a 1-0 loss. "We knew coming in that playing the defending ASUN champions on their home pitch would be tough," said head coach Tony Economopoulos. "We challenged the team to not come out flat, and I thought they played like they are capable of and had a high work rate. Defensively, we played well, but the only downside is we conceded a goal off a set piece. All three goals we've surrendered this season have come off set pieces or restarts, so we'll go back to the drawing board to see how we can correct that. We're getting there and making positive strides, so these learning experiences will help us as we move forward and when conference play begins."