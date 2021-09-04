CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Lions Setback in Nac

East Texas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offense sputtered and the defense allowed too many explosive plays, as the Livingston Lions (1-1) fell to Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0) 35-15 Friday. Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches was the setting for the rematch of two teams that met in the postseason’s first round last year.Quarterback Tyler Jones (14-for-25, 328 yards, 4 TDs, INT) and the high-powered Bulldog offense delivered big plays consistently enough to keep the Lion defense guessing. A 28-yard run, and passes of 84, 63, 60 and 28 yards were all Chapel Hill scoring plays, while adding a 13-yard sack for a safety. Jones found four different receivers for the scores, but hit Deuce McGregor (5 catches, 153 yards, TD) most in the game.

easttexasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nac#Bobcats#American Football#The Livingston Lions#Lion Rushers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Lone Tree, IAkciiradio.com

Lions Suffer First Setback Against Top 15 Bears

The Lone Tree Lion football team dropped their first contest of 2021 on Friday with 12-0 loss on the road at No. 14 English Valleys. The Bears found the end zone once each in the second and fourth quarters and that was enough for the EV defense. Beau Flander had a rushing touchdown and 139 yards on 24 carries. He added a special teams touchdown on a 52 yard punt return. The Bears outgained the Lions 167-125 in total including 162-39 on the ground. Lone Tree had the advantage 86-5 through the air. Cade Shield was 9 of 22 through the air for 86 yards and two interceptions. He also had 16 carries for 24 yards. His favorite target was Cade Patterson with seven catches for 82 yards. Caden Smith had nine tackles, and Patterson had two picks. With the loss, Lone Tree is 2-1, they will meet HLV Friday.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracy Walker has found a new rejuvenation in Lions defense

Coming out of Louisana-Lafayette, Tracy Walker had a lot to prove by being a small-school prospect drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft. He needed refinement to get up to NFL speed, but he had strong veteran presences in Glover Quin and Quandre Diggs, and it did wonders for him. Walker took the world by storm with his ballhawk instincts proving his worth above his draft slot.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
FootballParkersburg News & Sentinel

Tigers suffer setback to Pilots, 35-14

HANNIBAL — Marietta’s first road game of the 2021 season did not result in a victory. The Tigers fell to the River Pilots 35-14 Friday night, dropping Marietta’s record to 0-2. River evened its record at 1-1. River quarterback Kabel Isaly got the scoring started with a Kabel Isaly 7-yard...
Gregg County, TXKilgore News Herald

A WINNING START | Fuller wins Kilgore debut, 21-7 over Nac

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a longer version of the original game story that appears in print in Saturday's edition; this one is updated with statistics, and other assorted items). Clint Fuller is officially a Bulldog now. Davin Rider ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns, Da’Marion Van Zandt won his...
Jackson Township, PAcranberryeagle.com

Mistakes cost Seneca in 38-21 setback

JACKSON TWP — The Seneca Valley football coaching staff should have a simple lesson for the upcoming week of practice. Players need to make better decisions. The Raiders were undone by self-inflicted wounds in a 38-21 non-conference loss to Moon Friday night at NexTier Stadium. “I don't care how good...
Kilgore, TXKTRE

Week 1 Game of the Week: Nac at Kilgore

The KLTV/KTRE sports team aired some highlights from Red Zone Week 1 during Good Morning East Texas Saturday. On Friday night, 'Cats got the best of 'Dogs. Matchup put together this week after previous cancellations. Red Zone Highlights. Crockett at Corrigan-Camden. Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT. Alton...
Dekalb, ILgoairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Suffer 3-2 Setback in Season Opener

DEKALB, Ill. – The Air Force volleyball suffered a 3-2 setback to CSU Bakersfield this afternoon (Aug. 27), as it opened the 2021 campaign at the Huskie Invitational. With a relatively young lineup, the Falcons fell 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 24-26, 8-15 to the Roadrunners in their first neutral-site match since 2019.
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

Tigers focusing on positives following Denison-Schleswig setback

Momentum was a tricky thing to capture for either team on Friday night. Although Denison-Schleswig was able to take a 28-7 win over Carroll both teams were fighting the turnover and momentum-killing bugs throughout the entire game. Carroll walked out with one touchdown, a run late in the third quarter...
Florida Statemercerbears.com

Mercer Suffers 1-0 Setback at North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Mercer Bears could not find the back of the net on Sunday evening, and North Florida used a late second half goal to hand the Bears a 1-0 loss. "We knew coming in that playing the defending ASUN champions on their home pitch would be tough," said head coach Tony Economopoulos. "We challenged the team to not come out flat, and I thought they played like they are capable of and had a high work rate. Defensively, we played well, but the only downside is we conceded a goal off a set piece. All three goals we've surrendered this season have come off set pieces or restarts, so we'll go back to the drawing board to see how we can correct that. We're getting there and making positive strides, so these learning experiences will help us as we move forward and when conference play begins."
Silver Lake, KSKSNT

Silver Lake football overcomes coaching setback in preseason

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The Eagles are ready to soar through a hopefully normal season. “I’m just really grateful that I get to play this Friday,” lineman Preston Gillen said. Silver Lake football is a little different this year. Aside from the usual seniors graduating and underclassmen coming in, head...
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Optimism for fall sports outshines potential setbacks

The sets didn’t really count. It was a jamboree, scrimmage, the preseason — but don’t tell that to Lost River’s Jazmin Cobian. With her team down several points in a volleyball practice set against Mazama’s junior varsity team on Thursday, Cobian pounded serve after serve into the Viking side, briefly giving her team the lead. Coaches, players and spectators alike were all screaming.
Shawnee, OKShawnee News-Star

Wolves to regroup after season-opening setback

Regroup is now the battle cry for the Shawnee Wolves after suffering a season-opening 33-0 home loss to the Guthrie Bluejays Friday night at Jim Thorpe Stadium. Guthrie, behind the running of junior back Isaiah Hammons and the passing connection of Hayden Calvert to Tyrin Eaton spoiled Shawnee's season opener.
Tuttle, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Plainview football shows physicality in setback at Tuttle

Physicality on the gridiron doesn’t always translate to wins, but it does show that a squad is a difficult matchup. The Plainview High School football team has shown that early in the season and it was the case Friday in a 21-13 loss at Tuttle. “I thought the kids played...
FootballEast Texas News

Corrigan-Camden prevails in overtime

The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs have a two-game win streak to start the season after defeating the Centerville Tigers 27-19 on the road Friday. It was a physical battle until the end, just as advertised, with Centerville and Corrigan swinging the momentum throughout the night and taking it into overtime. “We did...
High SchoolSterling Journal-Advocate

Caliche football faces another setback

Caliche football may still be searching for that first win after week two of the 8-man season, but the Buffaloes are getting closer and closer with each passing game. In their first contest against Simla, the Buffaloes couldn’t muster much defense as they fell in a 44-8 final. On Friday at Vail Christian, the offense found its footing, even if the defense couldn’t seem to stop the Saints. Vail Christian won 56-34.
Footballthegearystar.com

Geary Football Suffers Setback at Canton

CANTON — On Friday, Sept. 3, the Geary Bison traveled to Canton but couldn’t get it going during the 50-0 loss to open the season. Canton scored 6 points in the first quarter, 22 in the second, 16 in the third, and 6 in the fourth to beat the Bison. The game ended with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter when a Canton touchdown made it 50-0. Throughout the game, six of the Geary boys were checked…

Comments / 0

Community Policy