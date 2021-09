Many teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference have improved this offseason. For instance, the Brooklyn Nets added role players like Patty Mills, Jevon Carter and Paul Millsap, giving them even better depth and lineup flexibility around their already formidable trio of stars. The Miami Heat landed Kyle Lowry, giving them a fantastic two-way top three of Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. They also acquired more frontcourt depth and versatility with PJ Tucker. Then younger teams like the Atlanta Hawks, who already had a terrific run last season under new head coach Nate McMillan, have a ton of talented pieces and many young players who can continue to grow.