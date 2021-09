Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. was the pride of Canadian sports on Wednesday, as he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Walker was among a group of new inductees among baseball’s all-time greats, including the New York Yankees star shortstop Derek Jeter. They were part of a ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, which had been postponed for the 2020 class due to the COVID-19 pandemic.