End of the Century At the Movies!

Seth Rogen’s run from 2007 (Knocked Up) to 2014 (The Interview) was one for the ages, but it’s also an age that feels very far removed from our present reality. Rogen starred in, wrote, and even directed a slew of high concept comedies during this period, the high water mark of which was the remarkably silly, super profane, and surprisingly violent 2013 apocalypse comedy This Is The End. The movie begins with a rager party featuring every up-and-coming comedian of the Apatow era (Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Aziz Ansari, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera, Danny McBride) playing hyperexaggerated versions of their real selves, but quickly devolves when a sinkhole opens up in front of Franco’s modernist manse, unleashing hell on Earth. In the intervening years since this box office smash ($125MM worldwide b.o.) debuted, multiple members of this ensemble have fallen victim to cancel culture (Franco, Aziz) and others have seen their star power wane as Hollywood shifted all of its attention towards superhero franchise fare, but this movie remains a gutbustingly hilarious time capsule of the later Obama years, a time that many of us miss desperately.
