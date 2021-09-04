End of the Century At the Movies!

We're at the final presentation recap for CinemaCon 2021. This convention has been a bit lacking in a couple of different ways. No one really addressed the hybrid releases or streaming or VOD thing. The industry cannot clap its hands over its ears and yell until theaters start to open up again. It's just not realistic. Yet here we are with the final studio presentation. No one has really come forward to say anything of merit aside from assuring theater owners they are committed to the theatrical experience. This is exactly the line they toed in 2019, and things are just a little bit different. Lionsgate might have had one of the better panels of the con. They had quite a few movies to show off and briefly teased things in 2022 and beyond.