End of the Century At the Movies!

wrir.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article​Sprinkle some extra butter and a lot of cheese on your popcorn. One Hit Wanda brings you the soundtrack to her life on today’s End of the Century. Movie Soundtracks from 1975-1999. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. various, “main title”. from killer force soundtrack. White...

www.wrir.org

MoviesDecider

‘This Is The End’

Seth Rogen’s run from 2007 (Knocked Up) to 2014 (The Interview) was one for the ages, but it’s also an age that feels very far removed from our present reality. Rogen starred in, wrote, and even directed a slew of high concept comedies during this period, the high water mark of which was the remarkably silly, super profane, and surprisingly violent 2013 apocalypse comedy This Is The End. The movie begins with a rager party featuring every up-and-coming comedian of the Apatow era (Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Aziz Ansari, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera, Danny McBride) playing hyperexaggerated versions of their real selves, but quickly devolves when a sinkhole opens up in front of Franco’s modernist manse, unleashing hell on Earth. In the intervening years since this box office smash ($125MM worldwide b.o.) debuted, multiple members of this ensemble have fallen victim to cancel culture (Franco, Aziz) and others have seen their star power wane as Hollywood shifted all of its attention towards superhero franchise fare, but this movie remains a gutbustingly hilarious time capsule of the later Obama years, a time that many of us miss desperately.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

CinemaCon: Lionsgate Ends the Show With Feel Good Movies and Moonfall

We're at the final presentation recap for CinemaCon 2021. This convention has been a bit lacking in a couple of different ways. No one really addressed the hybrid releases or streaming or VOD thing. The industry cannot clap its hands over its ears and yell until theaters start to open up again. It's just not realistic. Yet here we are with the final studio presentation. No one has really come forward to say anything of merit aside from assuring theater owners they are committed to the theatrical experience. This is exactly the line they toed in 2019, and things are just a little bit different. Lionsgate might have had one of the better panels of the con. They had quite a few movies to show off and briefly teased things in 2022 and beyond.
MoviesVulture

Adventureland Is the Perfect End-of-Summer Movie

Nothing makes you realize summer isn’t actually all that special quite like your first summer job. It’s a certain small death of childhood, the realization that the stretch between the long weekends of Memorial Day and Labor Day won’t always be defined by a lack of responsibility. Real life is coming for you and it’s coming fast: minimum wage, inflexible hours, and a parade of malignant dunces in the form of customers you cater to and co-workers you share a break room with. There are few films more in tune with the weight of that small death and how we navigate it than Greg Mottola’s 2009 maybe-masterpiece Adventureland.
MusicCollider

The Best Movies About Musicians of the 21st Century That Aren't Biopics

Last week saw the release of the latest musical biopic – Respect – about the life of Aretha Franklin, with Jennifer Hudson playing the iconic singer. There’s no shortage of movies and documentaries trying to capture the story of musical legends for the big screen, and they all range from exceptional to no better than a filmed Wikipedia page.
MoviesTVOvermind

Should The Purge Movies Come To An End?

On June 7, 2013, The Purge made its theatrical debut and the movie was instantly a smash hit by opening with nearly $35 million in its first weekend. The plot revolved around a 12-hour period in which all criminal activity, including murder, was legal. The first film followed James Sandin and his family trying to survive the horrific night after their son let in an outside stranger into their home.
MoviesThrillist

How the Director of 'The Night House' Conjured Up the Movie's Powerful Ending

David Bruckner talks us through the film's complicated web of mysteries, demons, and doubles. When director David Bruckner first read the script for The Night House, a puzzle-box horror film about a grieving widow (Rebecca Hall) unraveling an architectural mystery within the beautiful lakeside home built by her dead husband, he was troubled by it. He joked it wouldn't leave him alone. In translating the story by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski to the screen, he hoped to preserve that initial ambiguous feeling of dread and curiosity that he felt after turning the last page and carry it all the way to the film's emotionally gutting conclusion, a through-the-looking-glass leap into a surreal world of doubles, demons, and blood moons. He didn't want to be too didactic, but he didn't want to be too obtuse, either.
MoviesPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Netflix Has 41 More Movies Coming Before the End of 2021 – Here Are All of Them

Near the start of 2021, Netflix boldly promised they would have a new original movie every single week of the year in 2021. According to my advanced mathematical calculations, that would have been 52 movies in all of 2021. As we prepare to enter September, the company has just unveiled its full film lineup for the final third of the year, and it includes 41 titles — less than a dozen shy of the 52 they promised for all of 2021 squeezed into four months. That’s a lot.
Musicwrir.org

Covers Triptych – In 2 Parts

I’m back after a month away. It was a month of sand, surf, outdoor showers, no TV, lots of reading and some sad news about some excellent musicians. I was saddened to see the news about so many musicians passing. Like I often do I figured I would feature some of these artists the next time I got back on the air. One thing begat another and I came up with a cover themed show – with three separate themes – a triptych of covers.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling looks unrecognizable during night out

Actress Tori Spelling looked unrecognizable while celebrating the wrap of MTV’s “Messyness” with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and other friends on Thursday night. The night on the town came after Spelling, 48, posted an image to Instagram of her sitting next to the 33-year-old “Jersey Shore” star...
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.

