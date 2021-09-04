Tech Trends To Support Your Small Business in 2021

(BPT) - Last year will be known for many things. For sales and marketing, it will be known as the year that everyone got serious about digital. I have been reading about digital transformation for years, and clearly, we have made great strides in this area. However, before the pandemic, there were still many businesses that approached their marketing and sales like it was 1995. In many cases, this was just fine. These companies had a combination of knowledgeable salespeople who were constantly in front of customers and sufficient marketing efforts that worked for them.