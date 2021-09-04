Roster Moves: Jaguars sign TE Jacob Hollister and K Kaare Vedvik

On the initial 53-man roster, the Falcons elected to keep three tight ends — Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst, and Lee Smith. Personally, I don’t understand keeping Frank Darby and Christian Blake with only three tight ends, but it could certainly be due to Arthur Smith’s offensive game plan for the future. Sure, he used more tight end sets than almost every team when he was offensive coordinator, but personnel could dictate otherwise. Still, if the only reason for three tight ends is Parker Hesse and John Raine not being talented enough to keep on the roster, Jacob Hollister would be a good addition to the position group.