Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: folding smartphone with 5G and water protection in the test. It still feels unfamiliar to fold a smartphone. The fear of breaking something is taken away from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the somewhat bulky name, but quickly: The Android device looks stable, the hinge makes a high-quality, robust impression and, according to the manufacturer, should withstand at least 200,000 folding processes. If you open and close your smartphone fifty times a day, that would be almost eleven years.