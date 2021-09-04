Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Realme 8 vs POCO M3 Pro: Specs Comparison

Thanks to the help of Asus, Qualcomm released its first phone ever made for the community of Snapdragon Insiders. The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is a flagship with amazing specifications, but its price is all but affordable. Is it really worth spending all that money for a device like that or you can find awesome flagships at much better prices? If you are searching for a flagship killer and you saw the iQOO 8 by Vivo, you may be asking yourself this question. We will try to answer it through this comparison between the specifications of the Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders and the iQOO 8.