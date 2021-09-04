Tecno Camon 17 Pro vs Realme 8 vs POCO M3 Pro: Specs Comparison
Transsion is a brand present in a few regions only, but it makes amazing phones. One of them is the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, one of the best and most original phones in its price range. Is Tecno able to compete with other mainstream smartphone manufacturers? We think yes if we talk about budget phones like the Camon 17 Pro. And in order to demonstrate it, we decided to publish a specs comparison between two best-buys of the actual market. When it comes to budget phones, Realme and POCO are kings. That is why we chose the Realme 8 and the POCO M3 Pro 5G for this comparison.www.gizmochina.com
