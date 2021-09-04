Cleco says more than 70% of St. Tammany customers have power; see timeline

More than 70% of Cleco customers in St. Tammany Parish and nearly half in Washington Parish have had their power restored as of Saturday morning, Cleco said in a news release. During damage assessments, the company found 533 broken poles, 375 damaged transformers and 2,834 trees on lines. All told, 71,742 of 96,974 Cleco customers, or 74%, have regained power in St. Tammany and 374 of 799 customers, or 47%, in Washington Parish have regained power.