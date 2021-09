As announced about a month ago, AZ is finally set to release his long awaited album Doe Or Die 2 tonight which has been in the making for many years. AZ chose a good year to release his new album, marking 10 years since his last LP The Visualiza and having recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of Doe Or Die. When the tracklist featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Pete Rock and more came out, it definitely got a lot of people interested.