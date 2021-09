House music maestro Sonny Fodera has announced his forthcoming album Wide Awake and delivered his latest single, “Angel.”. When you take a look at some of the house music scene’s most dynamic producers, Sonny Fodera is a name that should be included in the conversation. Over the years he has consistently impressed with albums like Rise, while also gifting the world with singles including “Moving Blind” with Dom Dolla and “We Work It” with Gene Farris. But that isn’t all that Sonny Fodera has been up to either, as he’s graced the decks at countless nightclubs and festivals while also heading up his imprint, Solotoko, to further propel other artists as well.