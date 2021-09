Call it what you want, Nebraska came out of the gates on Saturday for FCS Fordham with a bit of a hangover. Cam Taylor-Britt muffed a punt and there was an exchange issue with quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Gabe Ervin Jr. on the second play of the game that led to a fumble and a 10-yard loss. NU mustered together their first scoring drive late in the first quarter and Fordham answered to tie the game 7-7.