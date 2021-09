Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is hoping to put his injury woes behind him and really “kick on” at Liverpool. The 28-year-old missed 367 days with a serious knee injury and then four months at the start of last season.Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has just become a father for the first time, went on to make 17 appearances but believes the current campaign is a key one for him.“I feel like it’s just a chance for me to kick on and put down a really good season of consistent performances and hopefully some good numbers as well in terms of goals, assists. But I guess...