Reward offered for information after 9 sheep shot to death in Piute County
PIUTE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A reward is being offered for information after nine sheep were shot to death in Piute County. Between the hours of 8 p.m. Aug. 28 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 29, a person or persons went to a farm located south of Junction, near the cemetery, and “purposely shot and killed three head of sheep,” said a news release from the Piute County Sheriff’s Office.gephardtdaily.com
