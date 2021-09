Austin Peay (1-0) at No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0 0-0 SEC) Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Let's be honest, if this game is closer than we think it will be, we will have a lot to discuss afterwards. The entire Spirit staff has predicted a rout. And even though Lane Kiffin is showing respect to the opponent this week and saying all the right things, the Rebels ought to obliterate their visitors from Tennessee. It's Military Appreciation Day at the Vaught, and that's something we can all get behind. Stay for the whole game and enjoy the spectacular fireworks show which will take place afterwards. And while you're waiting, enjoy what should also be a fireworks show on the field.