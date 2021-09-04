Andy Cohen Reveals His Son’s Adorable Nicknames for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Michael & Joaquin Consuelos look like twins — and triplets if you include dad Mark Consuelos — in a new photo from the beach shared by mom Kelly Ripa. The Consuelos sons not only share a strong brotherly bond, but they have the good looks to go along with it! Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, looked so grown up (and so handsome!) in a photo taken on the beach a few months ago that mom Kelly Ripa, 50, resurfaced on Aug. 19. as she reflected on the early days of summer. In the snapshot, the two siblings lovingly wrapped their arms around one another as they struck a remarkable resemblance to each other — as well as to their dad, Mark Consuelos, 50.
