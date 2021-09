It’s hard to imagine a better place for a proverbial battery recharge than a quaint cabin in the forest, particularly one that also boasts a sumptuous bathtub tucked into the apex of the A-frame! Tag along with Seattle-based travel expert Jess Dales on her visit to this cozy woodland retreat, just over the border in Oregon’s Mt. Hood National Forest. From the natural wood walls to the floor-to-ceiling windows, we have a feeling you’ll be packing up your coziest sweaters and a good book for a visit to this woodsy haven before you even reach the end of the gallery below!