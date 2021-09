It seems that every other indie release is a roguelike or a roguelite nowadays, and it’s reached a point where we see a new one drop onto the Xbox Store almost every other week. Point is, there are too many of what was once a very niche and obscure subgenre of gaming, and yet very few actually embody the true depth and fundamentals of the sheer randomness that the genre has become so notorious for. Crown Trick is the latest to release on Xbox, available for Game Pass at launch, having been available on other platforms for quite some time. Unlike its many, many contemporaries, the latest by publisher Team17 and developer NEXT Studios embodies the true depth and essence of roguelike role playing games.