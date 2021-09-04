CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Looming Crisis: Will Mortgage Payments Double in 2022?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latter part of May 2021, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem sounded an alarm. He said gains in home prices aren’t sustainable in that households shouldn’t take on significantly more mortgage debt because interest rates will have to rise soon. Macklem added that the rapid increases (more than...

Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Move Lower | September 9, 2021

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 3.26%, down 0.013 percentage points from yesterday. It's the first time interest rates have dropped this week. Most other loan categories are seeing lower rates today as well. The exceptions? The 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage was unchanged and the 10/1 ARM moved higher.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Mortgage Lending Sentiment Mixed

Mortgage lenders expressed mixed feelings in the fourth quarter, with a quarterly decrease in the share of respondents to Fannie Mae's Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey expecting lower profit margins in the next three months. Forty-six percent of respondents expect that earning dip, which is an improvement over last quarter's 69%,...
Real Estatecountry1037fm.com

Residents In These Cities Missed Mortgage Payments During The Pandemic

After a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the policies put in place to protect homeowners and renters are coming to an end. As a result, this fall could see a wave of foreclosures and evictions. And residents in some cities were more likely to have missed mortgage payments during the pandemic.
Georgia Statethecolumbusceo.com

Study Reveals Georgia has 6th Most Residents Behind on Mortgage Payments

After a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the policies put in place to protect homeowners and renters are coming to an end, and this fall could see a wave of foreclosures and evictions as a result.From early on in the pandemic, policymakers enacted measures to protect renters and homeowners from being put out of their homes. The federal government created funds for rent and mortgage assistance, enacted an eviction moratorium to protect renters, and established a foreclosure moratorium and forbearance program for homeowners with federally-backed mortgages. Numerous states and localities followed suit with moratoriums and housing assistance programs of their own, while many private lenders offered mortgage forbearance options in line with the federal policy.There were strong economic and public health rationales to put all of these measures in place. The loss of a home through eviction or foreclosure can be tremendously disruptive for individual families’ finances, and at scale, widespread turnover can create catastrophic conditions in the larger real estate market, as the last recession proved. And with the pandemic raging through much of 2020 and 2021, it was also important to help people remain in place to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Real Estatempamag.com

StatsCan on non-bank lenders' mortgage arrears rate

The number and value of mortgages in 90+ day arrears among non-bank lenders has decreased for the third straight quarter, according to Statistics Canada. As of the end of Q1, a total of 3,387 residential non-bank mortgages were in arrears for over 90 days, representing a 11.3% decrease from Q4 2020. The total value of these mortgages was $867.4 million (down 6%), while their average value grew from $241,499 to $256,088.
Real EstateNewsday

Big lender says it will accept cryptocurrency for mortgage payments

The nation’s second-largest mortgage lender aims to give borrowers the option to pay their mortgages in Bitcoin by the end of the year. United Wholesale Mortgage says it’ll be the first mortgage company in the United States to accept cryptocurrency in exchange for monthly payments. "UWM is planning to accept...
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

A student loan crisis is looming. RPAs can help clients prepare

Though the Sept. 30 moratorium on student loan payments was recently extended to Jan. 31, 2022, there will soon be a reckoning for the estimated 70% of millennials and their families saddled with student loan debt. Retirement plan advisers can distinguish themselves and put some teeth into sometimes hard-to-define financial...
Real EstateNewsday

Hints of a looming housing crisis

On the surface, Long Island’s housing market remains stunningly strong. It’s a seller's market by any definition, with multiple offers on most houses and prices jumping at a 20% clip compared with a year ago. Underneath all that activity? Very shaky ground. A hot market never lasts forever. Sometimes it...
Real Estateetftrends.com

Bitcoin Mortgage Payments on Horizon for U.S.’s Second-Largest Lender

United Wholesale Mortgage, the second-largest mortgage lender in the U.S., has announced plans to allow customers to make payments in bitcoin. UWM CEO Mat Ishbia told MoneyWise that the company believes accepting cryptocurrency for monthly payments will increase convenience for some of its nearly 1 million customers. UWM has not...
Personal Financespglobal.com

Polish banks face risk of more mortgage costs from looming court ruling

Polish banks could face a further hit related to their Swiss franc mortgage exposure if a ruling by the country's Supreme Court goes against them. The court is due to rule Sept. 2 on whether banks can charge customers for using their capital over the period when now-annulled mortgages were active. The Polish financial regulator has calculated that if banks cannot charge for this, they would face costs of 101.5 billion zlotys, compared to an estimated cost of 34.5 billion zlotys under an alternative proposal for out-of-court settlements. The central bank has identified the associated legal risk as a major threat to financial stability.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Lenders Continue to Expect Falling Profits, Refinancing Demand

With interest rates expected to rise and most homeowners who could benefit from refinancing having done so, mortgage bankers are not expecting the sometimes record profits of the last year or so to continue. Fannie Mae's third quarter Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey (MLSS) found just short of a majority of respondents expecting their profit margins to decline over the next three months, although that has also been the primary sentiment for the past three quarters.
Real Estatempamag.com

Fannie Mae reveals latest mortgage lender profitability outlook

Strong consumer demand gave mortgage lenders a more positive profitability outlook in the third quarter, according to Fannie Mae’s Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey. The survey showed that almost half (46%) of respondents expect profit margins to decrease in the next three months, an improvement from 69% in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, 38% believe profits will stay the same level, and 15% think profits will increase.

