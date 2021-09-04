CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

This Date In Transactions History: Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Signs Franchise Tender

By Ben Levine
profootballrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this date in 2017, Le’Veon Bell‘s first holdout officially came to an end. On September 4, 2017, the star running back inked his franchise tender with the Steelers. By the start of the 2017 regular season, Bell had already established himself as one of the best running backs in football. The former second-round pick had exceeded 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three of his first four seasons, and he collected 31 touchdowns through his first four campaigns. Thanks to that production, Bell wanted to be paid like one of the top running backs in the NFL, and the Steelers were certainly willing to oblige…on their terms. The team seemed to be operating on a year-by-year approach before committing big money to Bell. It was hard to blame the organization; the running back missed three games as a rookie, 10 games in 2015, and another four games in 2016. The team clearly wanted Bell to prove he could stay healthy.

www.profootballrumors.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Veon Bell#American Football#Steelers Rb Le Veon#Chiefs#Usa Today Sports Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Appears To Have A Warning For Josh Allen

Later this weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the trip up to Buffalo for the team’s season-opener against the Bills. These two teams played in Buffalo last season with the Bills making short work of the Steelers en route to a 26-15 win. Buffalo enters this weekend’s game as a significant favorite as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Cut Veteran Defensive Lineman After Seahawks Trade

Prior to acquiring a player via trade on Friday, the Steelers‘ 53-man roster was finalized. But with the new addition, the organization had to waive a player to get back down to the 53-man limit. The Steelers waived defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on Friday. Mondeaux played in 11 games and...
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers’ Chase Claypool, Minkah Fitzpatrick get in fight during practice

The summer heat got the best of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, fewer than two weeks before they open up the regular season. Various reports from practice on Monday indicate that star wide receiver Chase Claypool and Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got in a heated fight. “They’re competitors. You...
NFLsteelersnow.com

3 Released Players the Steelers Could be Looking to Add

The Steelers cut down their roster to 53 on Tuesday, but by the way the roster is constructed, it seems very unlikely that it stays this way for long. With only four cornerbacks and four interior offensive linemen, the Steelers inevitably are at least scouting the waiver wire to see who they could potentially add to the rooms. While there is a bevy of names and candidates, who exactly could they likely take a swing at with the roster flexibility they may have?
NFLSteelers Depot

The Steelers’ Offensive Line Is About To Do Something It’s Never Done

Here’s your likely Week 1 Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting front five. It might not be pretty. In fact, it isn’t. But that’s what it is. And in doing so, creates a little bit of Steelers’ history. For the first time in the post-merger era (1970-present), as far back as Pro Football Reference goes, the Steelers will have a brand new front five from Week 1 of one season compared to the next. In that, five players who didn’t start Week One of the prior year, in this case, the 2021 group compared with the 2020 unit. Here’s how 2020 began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt practices after Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers should pay All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he was "optimistic" star pass-rusher T.J. Watt would practice with teammates in full on Wednesday after the two-time First-Team All-Pro participated only in individual drills throughout the summer because he's on the final year of his rookie contract and understandably wants a new deal.
NFL27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLBleacher Report

Best Players Available After NFL 2021 Roster Cuts

Every NFL roster is now down to 53 active players, and several accomplished veterans are unemployed as a result. Some will likely sign elsewhere soon, but those new free agents will also be competing with several notable players who were lingering on the open market even before Tuesday's mandatory leaguewide cutdown.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy