Social Security benefit cuts are on the table as the program grapples with financial woes. There are steps you can take to make up for a lower benefit down the line. Recently, the Social Security Trustees released an update on the state of the program's finances, and the news wasn't as positive as it could've been. Before the pandemic began, the Trustees estimated that Social Security's combined trust funds would run out of money by 2035, at which point benefit cuts would be on the table.