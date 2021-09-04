CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ctDNA Guiding Adjuvant Immunotherapy in Urothelial Carcinoma Journal Club – Christopher Wallis & Zachary Klaassen

Christopher Wallis and Zachary Klaassen discuss a recently published paper, entitled, “ctDNA Guiding Adjuvant Immunotherapy in Urothelial Carcinoma.” They discuss the basics of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). He specifically discusses how we can use ctDNA to identify molecularly, or microscopic, residual disease. The study shows that ctDNA-positive patients with adjuvant atezolizumab, after surgery, had improved outcomes.

