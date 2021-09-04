Dune Review – Venice 2021
Dune is not a film for the faint-hearted. And I mean that literally, not figuratively. This booming, mega, intergalactic saga will shake your seat and make your heart pound. It’s full-on from start to finish (though of course there is no real finish, this being touted as ‘Part One’) and is huge in scale, length and depth. Director Denis Villeneuve has grappled with Frank Herbert’s tricky cult ’60s novel and has managed to conjure a coherent and manageable tale.www.heyuguys.com
