Dune Review – Venice 2021

Maggie Gyllenhall’s directorial debut stars Olivia Colman in another tour-de-force performance. Dir/scr. Maggie Gyllenhaal. Greece/US/UK/Israel. 2021.121 mins. On a solo holiday to a Greek Island, literature professor Leda (Olivia Colman) finds herself both fascinated and repelled by the brash extended family that shares her local beach, encroaching on her space and hijacking her attention. When a child from the family goes missing, it is Leda, level-headed in the crisis, who finds her. But this act invites unbidden memories of her own decisions as a mother, choices that she wrestles with even now, nearly 20 years later. This sinuous adaptation of the novel by Elena Ferrante marks a supremely confident feature directing debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal, who also penned the screenplay. The two timelines – Leda present and Leda in the past (played by Jessie Buckley) – are woven in serpentine coils that twine together, in this portrait of the kind of motherhood that isn’t afraid to bare its teeth.