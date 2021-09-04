Bianca Andreescu dominates Greet Minnen to reach US Open fourth round

Bianca Andreescu hits a running backhand during her victory over Greet Minnen (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)

Bianca Andreescu made it a perfect 10 at the US Open with a dominant victory over Greet Minnen to reach the fourth round.

The Canadian won her maiden grand slam title on her debut at Flushing Meadows in 2019 and, after not defending it last year, has added another three victories to maintain her hopes of a second title.

After a long battle against Viktorija Golubic in round one, Andreescu has looked more and more impressive, and she raced to a 6-1 6-2 success against Belgian Minnen.

“I think I played really well today,” said the 21-year-old, the momentum of whose remarkable 2019 breakthrough was stalled by injuries and the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is what I have been working towards in practice, and I’m very pleased with my return games, with my service games, with my movement on court, also with my attitude.

“I hope that it can continue like this the whole way and I can be 14-0 at the US Open. That’s my goal.”

Maria Sakkari celebrates defeating Petra Kvitova (John Minchillo/AP) (AP)

Andreescu, who had only won one grand slam match in 2021 prior to arriving in New York, next faces a big test against 17th seed Maria Sakkari, who knocked out 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3.

The Greek afterwards defended her compatriot Stefanos Tsitsipas in the row over the length of his off-court breaks, saying: “Stefanos is very intense on the court, but he’s very slow in other movements.

“He takes time to take out his racket and everything. I can see why he’s late in the bathroom. I’m 100 per cent sure he doesn’t do that on purpose. He has my back on everything, for sure.”

Iga Swiatek admitted she is feeling the pressure of expectation but the former French Open champion became the only woman to reach at least the fourth round of every slam this year with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory over Anett Kontaveit.

She will next face Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, who continued her fine summer with a 6-2 6-4 victory against American Jessica Pegula.