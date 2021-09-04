CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J-Hawks Place 3rd at Urbandale Invite

j-hawks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Urbandale Girls Cross Country Team placed 3rd at the Urbandale Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Here is a look at the results for the top 7 finishers for the J-Hawks:. 6th - 10th - Crystal Ruden. 13th - Sophia Huber. 14th - Alex Mackie. 23rd - Julia Martinez-Lohf. 26th...

j-hawks.com

Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Zoucha, Wemhoff place third at Columbus Invite

Columbus High boys tennis competed in its home invite on Saturday against a field of seven other teams and came away with a third-place team finish. For Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune, the goal was to win the first match in all four tournaments and up the team points. CHS...
Sportshollanddutchsports.com

Dutch Cross Country finishes 9th place at Under The Lights Invite

The Dutch traveled to South Christian High School in Grand Rapids to compete in the first Under the Light Invite on Friday night August 27th. With race start times of 9:20pm for the JV race and 11:30pm for the Varsity race, the lights on the course were going to be necessary! The Boys place 9th in the competitive Midnight Division. Junior Adrian Castillo, 17:10.8, led the Dutch placing 11th overall, running a season PR and earning All Invitational honors. Senior Hunter Tripp, 18:02, placed 37th overall and second for Holland. Junior Dylan Chmura, 18:15, finished third for Holland and 41st overall. Junior Brayden Snyder, 18:55.4, placed 62nd overall and fourth for Holland. Sophomore Noah Lambers, 18:59.1, was the fifth scoring runner and placed 64th overall. Junior Jack Voss, 19:47..9, placed 96th overall, Sophomore Harrison Kooyers, 19:54.4, placed 98th overall, Freshman Everett Blake, 20:34 placed 105th overall. Sophomore Josh Villa, 20:46, ran a season PR and placed 108th overall. Sophomore Henry Mulder, 21:38, placed 118th overall. In the JV race Junior Hunter Johnson, 19:54.1, placed 18th overall and Sophomore Sam Hoffman, 20:09.2 placed 21st overall both athletes earned JV All Invite honors. The Dutch will race next on September 8th at Ridge Point Church, hosted by Holland for the first OK Green Jamboree for 2021. It will be Senior night as we celebrate our Senior Cross Country Athletes. We hope you can join the DutchXC family on the 8th! Go Dutch!
Sportswildcatstrong.com

Alexander takes gold as JV boys earn 3rd at Belton Invitational

The Temple junior varsity boys cross country team competed in the Belton Invitational on Friday at Wildflower Country Club. The Wildcats had an impressive 3rd place as a team in a field of 18 teams with La’Ron Alexander claiming the individual title taking first place overall. Gold medalist, La’Ron Alexander,...
Adel, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Cross Country Boys Place 3rd to Start Season

Adel-Desoto-Minburn boys cross country started their season on Saturday with a meet at Glenwood, and they were able to get a respectable start to their season, as they finished 3rd out of 13 teams with a team score of 96. The Tigers were able to get some good runs out...
Urbandale, IAj-hawks.com

J-Hawks Move to 7-3 After Centennial Invitational

The Urbandale Volleyball Team moved to 7-3 on the season after winning the Consolation Bracket at the Ankeny Centennial Invitational on Saturday. The J-Hawks went 4-2 on the day. Here is a recap of the results:. Lost to WDM Valley 21-7, 17-21, 15-10 Beat Sioux City North 21-17, 22-20 Lost...
Republic, MOrepublictigersports.com

Republic Volleyball Takes 3rd at Branson Invitational

Republic’s volleyball team won three of four matches at the Branson Invitational to open the season Saturday, finishing in third place. The Lady Tigers’ only loss was in three sets to a solid Lebanon team in the semifinals. Republic opened its day with two wins in pool play, sweeping Springfield...
Urbandale, IAj-hawks.com

Girls Place 7th at Johnston Twilight Invitational

The Urbandale Girls Cross Country Team opened the 2021 season at the Johnston Twilight Invitational on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The J-Hawks placed 7th overall in the event. Here is a look at the individual results from the J-Hawks' top 7 finishers:. 14 - 21 - Julia Martinez-Lohf. 24 -...
Firth, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

Lady O runners finishes 3rd at Norris Invite

FIRTH -- The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams opened their season on Saturday at the John Votta Invite at Norris High School. The Beatrice girls finished third behind team champion Norris and runner-up Elkhorn. Elkhorn High finished fourth and Waverly finished fifth. Sophomore Josie Frerichs was the top...
Sportswildcatstrong.com

Tamez leads Temple with 5th Place finish at Belton Invitational

The Temple varsity boys cross country team competed in the Belton Invitational on Friday at Wildflower Country Club. The Wildcats finished in 5th place as a team in a field of 11 teams. Leading the Wildcats was medalist Tyson Tamez who finished 5th in a time of 16:45 while Anthony...
Golfvalleycenterhornets.com

Williams Places 3rd Overall at Augusta Invite

Lauryn Williams knocked out her first tournament of her senior year with a 3rd place finish overall. Shooting a 49, Lauryn only missed 2nd place by 1 stroke and 1st by 8. She played well overall bringing in a birdie off of a chip in on hole 3 and a par and bogie to finish the round. She only had one hiccup which was after the birdie hole where she went OB and had to use some extra strokes. Next tournament is at Sierra Hills on Thursday the 9th at 3:00 pm.
Sportsankenyfanatic.com

A REVERSAL OF FORTUNE: Jags place 4th, Hawks finish 7th at Schmaltz Invite

On Saturday, the Ankeny boys’ cross country team finished 34 points ahead of Ankeny Centennial in the Dragon Twilight Invitational at Johnston High School. Five days later, the Jaguars reversed the outcome against their crosstown rival. Fifteenth-ranked Centennial placed fourth among 14 teams in the Kirk Schmaltz Invitational on Thursday...
Urbandale, IAj-hawks.com

J-Hawks Host Johnston Friday

Urbandale hosts Johnston in a football game on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Frerichs' Field at the corner of 70th Street and Aurora Avenue. Here are a few reminders to help make your experience more enjoyable:. Game Time. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.; gates will open to the public...
Ottumwa, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Prep volleyball: Ninth-ranked J-Hawks block Bulldogs

OTTUMWA – Patricia Mulholland might have to start wearing steel-toed boots to practice. For the second straight year, Mulholland suffered a broken foot while working with members of the Ottumwa High School volleyball team. Now, early in her first season as head coach of the Bulldogs, Mulholland will likely spend the rest of the year wearing a walking boot on the OHS sidelines.
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison Boys Golf Place 10th in Charger Invite

At the Charger Invite at Spring Creek Golf Course, Madison Boys Golf team tied for 10th with Beresford with a score of 369. Sophomore Kaden Guisher was at the top of the leaderboard for the Bulldogs with an 83 and 14th overall. He had one of the best back-nine scores of the day at 40. Lucas Mork followed behind, shooting a 90. Sioux Fall Christian hosted and came out on top in the invitational with a team score of 317. Madison will meet Lennox, Dell Rapids, West Central, Parkston, and Mitchell at the Parkston Invitational on Thursday.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Govs place second at Hub City Golf Invite

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys golf team competed in the Hub City Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen on Tuesday. A total of 9 teams and 62 athletes competed in the tournament. The Govs placed second as a team with a score of 306. The Watertown Arrows...
Golffloraathletic.com

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 7th place at Lady Bengal Invitational

Record 11-6 Coming into the 2021 season, our Birds are looking to build on a very successful 2020 campaign where they finished w/a 66-22 record, won a region championship, an upper state title, & a runner up finish in the state 4A championship to go along w/an individual state championship by senior Gracie McCoy.
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

Volleyball: Lady Hubs win three matches at J-Hawk Invitational

ROCKFORD — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team bounced back from a first-match loss in the Rockford Jefferson J-Hawk Invitational on Saturday, rallying for three consecutive victories to close the tournament out with a 3-1 record. Rochelle improved to 4-2 on the year. The Lady Hubs opened the tournament...
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Cross Country Squads Travel to Urbandale

The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams travel to Urbandale today to compete in their second meet of the season, facing off against some of the top teams in the area. The Indians girls earned a 2nd place finish to begin their season at Dallas Center-Grimes earlier this week, while the Indians boys earned a 4th place finish. Head coach Kevin Barnes said his team has open spots on the varsity level that he hopes guys take advantage of.
Sportsgopiratespwhs.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 3rd place at Meet @ Minooka Park

The boys had a good meet at the Waukesha South Blackshirt Challenge. The Pirates finished in 3rd place out of 14 teams with 85 points. The race was held on a challenging course in Minooka Park. Mukonago won the meet with 45 points and they were followed by Kettle Moraine in 2nd place with 77 points. There were 98 runners in the varsity meet. The team was once again lead by senior Nate Meeks with a 6th place finish in a time of 17:56.8. The second finisher was senior Gabe Pasten in 12th place with a time of 18:09.8. The third finisher was senior Austin Rinke in 17th place with a time of 18:20.8. He was closely followed by senior Mason Raasch in 18th place with a time of 18:22.3. The teams 5th runner was junior Gino Feciskonin who finished in 32nd place with a time of 19:16.2. Right behind him was fellow junior Bryce Grant in 33rd place in a time of 19:20.8. Rounding out the top 7 runners was freshman Pete Lotz who finished in 52nd place with a time of 20:18.8.

