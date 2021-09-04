CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Place 2nd at Urbandale Invitational

j-hawks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team placed 2nd at the Urbandale Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Here is a look at the results for the top 7 finishers for the J-Hawks:. 7th – Ethan Smith. 9th – Evan Leggett. 10th – Tommy Hensley. 13th – Cole Leggett. 15th – Drew...

j-hawks.com

Saltillo, TXssnewstelegram.com

Saltillo boys, girls each take 2nd place

PITTSBURG- The Saltillo Lions and Lady Lions junior high cross country teams traveled to this weekend to compete in the Tony Segura Classic. Addi Pipkin and Kenzi Pipki led the way for the Lady Lions, each finishing in the top-10. Addi’s time of 15:03 was good enough for a fourth place finish, while Kenzi was right behind her in ninth place. Also rounding out the top-10 was Jae lyn Miller, whose time of 15:29 was less than a second behind Kenzi to take 10th place. Jaelee Miller, Lani Dean and Mya Underwood were all close behind taking 15h place, 16th place and 17th place respectively.
Vigo County, INwestvigoathletics.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at Riveerton Parke Invitational

Saturday, The West Vigo Vikings boys cross country team won the team championship at the Riverton Park Invitational in a field of 15 teams. Bryce Stateler took the individual honors, placing 1st place in 18:07, 48 sec in front of his closest competitor.. The rest of the top 6 were Bryland Pape(5), Liam Campbell(6), Griffin Akers (12), Trae Scott((28) and Collin Akers(32) . In the JV Race, Skyler Sullivan, along with Andrew Sedletzek, placed 3rd, shaving 2 minutes off his best time. Great job boys. Lavern Gibson is up next for the Vikings at the State Preview Saturday, where the vikings will again face some of the best teams in the State.
Rock Falls, ILaroundptown.com

EP JV Boys Golf Compete At Invite

The EP JV Boys golf team traveled to the Rock River Golf Club on Saturday for the Rock Falls JV Invite. It was the first time this year that the squad played 18 holes. Exhausted and hot by the end, the team played well while accomplishing their goals. Coach Wiersema is noticing a lot of improvement in the team as the season progresses. The next home meet for the boys is Wednesday, Sept. 1st at PHCC at 4:00.
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Ames boys place eighth at 53rd Kirk Schmaltz Invitational

The Ames boys' cross country team placed eighth out of 14 teams at the 53rd Kirk Schmaltz Invitational Thursday at the Iowa State Cross Country Course in Ames. The Little Cyclone boys scored 215 points to come in 11 points behind Ankeny's first-place score in their first meet under the leadership of new head coach Ravi Bhave.
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison Boys Golf Place 10th in Charger Invite

At the Charger Invite at Spring Creek Golf Course, Madison Boys Golf team tied for 10th with Beresford with a score of 369. Sophomore Kaden Guisher was at the top of the leaderboard for the Bulldogs with an 83 and 14th overall. He had one of the best back-nine scores of the day at 40. Lucas Mork followed behind, shooting a 90. Sioux Fall Christian hosted and came out on top in the invitational with a team score of 317. Madison will meet Lennox, Dell Rapids, West Central, Parkston, and Mitchell at the Parkston Invitational on Thursday.
Sportslouisvilleleopards.org

Leopard Boys Take 2nd, Girls 10th at Riverside Kickoff Classic Night Invitational – Cross Country

DI Boys – Louisville 78 (2nd Out of 19) <<< Previous 2020 DI State Meet | Boys Cross Country Schedule | Next East Canton Invitational >>>. Senior Colby Adams led the Leopards by finishing as the individual runner-up in the Division I race. Adams clocked a time of 15:56.43 coming in a little over 3 seconds behind individual champion senior Noah Graham from Marlington who clocked in at 15:53.61.
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Oelwein boys top-4 at home invite

Brennan Sauser’s eyes widened. “Wait, fourth place as a team?” Sauser asked in a gathering with Gearhart and freshman brother Connall after Oelwein’s boys cross-country team completed its cool-down Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course. “We put in a bunch of miles this summer, so we’re seeing it pay off,”...
Clinton, WIBeloit Daily News

Clinton boys place third at CamRock

CAMBRIDGE, Wis.—Thursday afternoon represented another step forward for the Clinton boys cross country team. The Cougars placed second at last week’s Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, and followed that up with a third-place finish at the competitive Cam-Rock Invite Thursday. The Cougars, who finished behind second-place Poynette by just one point, were led...
Sportslebanonathletics.com

Congrats LHS Boys Cross Country Team, Captures 1st Place at Leap into Sept Invitational

The Lebanon Tigers competed in the Leap Into September Invite Tuesday evening, hosted by Southmont High School. The boys team brought home the hardware with a score of 26 points! There were 4 complete teams on the boys side. Frankfort took 2nd with 33 points, 3rd Benton Central (80 pts), 4th Southmont (88 pts), Western Boone did not have a complete team. Leading the way for the Tigers was John “JD” Hawks in 3rd and coming in strong in pack running was Marshal Royal in 4th, Alex Emenhiser 5th, Ryan Keith 6th, and Kyler Strange 8th to round out our scoring and all received top 10 medals. Abram Hale was 18th and Dylan Krehely 20th to finish out top 7. Also running for the boys for the night Johnny Trepcos 30th, Aleks Warkentien 31st, Eli Taylor 32nd, Carter Hammons 33rd, Vaughn Royal 35th, Caleb McKaig 40th, Nate Williams 41st, and Zane Williams 42nd.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys 2nd; Girls 3rd At Albia

The Knoxville boys finished 2nd by two points to host Albia while the girls were 3rd at the Albia Invitational on Monday night. The girls had four medalists with Natalie Collins leading the way in 18th in a time of 24:18, Janie Maasdam was 19th in a time of 24:19, older sister Olivia was 22nd with a time of 24:48 and Faith Rozeboom in 23rd with a time of 24:50. Girls Coach Mikayla Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Collins and both of the Maasdams should have solid seasons with the goal of making the state meet.
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Baraboo swimming finishes 2nd at season-opening invitational

The Baraboo girls’ swim team opened the 2021 season with a runner-up finish in a 10-team invitational at New Berlin Eisenhower on Saturday. The Thunderbirds scored 452.5 points to trail only Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial (550.5), while Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine (326) finished a distant third. Anna Balfanz (1:02.18) and Natalie Gneiser...
Webster City, IACedar Valley Daily Times

W-SR boys 2nd at Webster City Invite

Last week, Waverly-Shell Rock opened the cross-country season in style with a strong turnout in Charles City. The Go-Hawks built off that strong finish with another solid showing at the Webster City Lynx Invitational on Tuesday at Briggs Woods Golf Course. The Go-Hawks placed second as a team with 62 points, while senior Nick Kepford and junior Caleb Hoins finished among the top 10 individually.
Kankakee, ILfordcountyrecord.com

KV boys win Tim Adams invite; girls 2nd

WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley High School’s boys’ cross country team won Saturday’s Tim Adams Invitational, moving up from second place last year, while the Lady Kougars fell to Hanover Central at the KVHS distance course. The Invitational featured teams and runners from Kouts, North Newton, Andrean, South Newton, North...
Golfsmnwcougars.com

Cougars Capture 2nd Place at JV Scramble

The foursome of Claire Morre, Jordan Sogaard, Allison Strahl and Ella Watson earned a second place finish at Tomahawk golf course today. The group, which sht a team score of 46 finished second behind the SMW group. Great job ladies.
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Girls 2nd, Boys 3rd at Maryville Cross Country

The Chillicothe Girls and Boys Cross Country Varsity teams had good performances in the Maryville Invitational. The Hornets took third out of five complete teams with a score of 79. Maryville boys took the team title with 19 points, and had six runners in the top nine, including the top three individuals.
Coldwater, MIthedailyreporter.com

Coldwater tennis takes 2nd at home invitational; Bronson places 4th

COLDWATER — The Coldwater Cardinal tennis program welcomed three other teams to town Saturday for the now annual Coldwater Cardinal Tennis Invitational. Coldwater finished in second place on the day, finishing with 22 points. Interstate 8 rival Jackson Northwest took home the championship, finishing just ahead of the Cardinals with 25 points. Three Rivers finished in third place with 21 points, followed by Bronson in fourth place with 12 points.
Webster City, IAMessenger

St. Edmond boys capture bronze at Lynx Invite

WEBSTER CITY — Aaron Lursen cracked the Top-10 and the St. Edmond boys took third Tuesday at the Webster City Invitational. Lursen, a junior, was ninth for the Gaels, who finished ahead of North Central Conference rivals Algona, Humboldt and Hampton-Dumont/CAL. North Polk had all five counting scorers place in...

