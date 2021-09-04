Boys Place 2nd at Urbandale Invitational

The Lebanon Tigers competed in the Leap Into September Invite Tuesday evening, hosted by Southmont High School. The boys team brought home the hardware with a score of 26 points! There were 4 complete teams on the boys side. Frankfort took 2nd with 33 points, 3rd Benton Central (80 pts), 4th Southmont (88 pts), Western Boone did not have a complete team. Leading the way for the Tigers was John “JD” Hawks in 3rd and coming in strong in pack running was Marshal Royal in 4th, Alex Emenhiser 5th, Ryan Keith 6th, and Kyler Strange 8th to round out our scoring and all received top 10 medals. Abram Hale was 18th and Dylan Krehely 20th to finish out top 7. Also running for the boys for the night Johnny Trepcos 30th, Aleks Warkentien 31st, Eli Taylor 32nd, Carter Hammons 33rd, Vaughn Royal 35th, Caleb McKaig 40th, Nate Williams 41st, and Zane Williams 42nd.