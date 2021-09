Coffey is back this week after a couple of weeks away to help Fank and I break down the 2021 Baylor Bears defense. This is a squad that brings pretty much all of its playmakers from the 2020 squad that was instrumental in keeping Baylor in nearly every single game last season and has added key components like Siaki Ika to bolster the weaker elements of the defense. With playmakers like Raleigh Texada, Terrel Bernard, and Jalen Pitre returning, can the defense become a dominant force in 2021? We’re talking about it here.