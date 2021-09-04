Milwaukee Fire And Police Commission Asks Interim Chief Norman To Reapply
The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has voted unanimously to ask acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman to reapply for the job. Norman would be the only candidate. Commission members want him to provide a resume and cover letter, plus a narrative of his vision for policing in Wisconsin’s largest city. Norman would then be asked to answer questions from the commission during a public meeting.www.seehafernews.com
