CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, CA

Motorcyclist Killed After Plummeting Onto Highway 101 From 85 Overpass In Mountain View

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y34qM_0bmppS2600

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed in a horrific crash on an overpass above U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View early Saturday morning.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman said the crash happened at 2 a.m. at the 101/Highway 85 juncture.

Initial reports to dispatchers indicated a pedestrian in the roadway of southbound 101 at Highway 85. The pedestrian was wearing a helmet but there were no motorcycles seen in the immediate area.

Officers arrived and found the person who was dead at the scene, and well as a red Kawasaki motorcycle at the bottom of the northbound 85 flyover to northbound 101.

The investigation determined that the motorcyclist was heading on the northbound 85 ramp to northbound 101 and for some reason lost control and collided with the concrete barrier, the CHP said. The collision ejected the motorcyclist who plummeted to southbound Highway 101 directly below the 85 flyover, landing in the No. 1 lane.

Three lanes of southbound 101 were blocked during the investigation for about two hours. The crash remained under investigation and it was not known if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.

Any witnesses were encouraged to contact Officer Iribe Lopez at the Redwood City CHP office, (650) 369-6261

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Crime & Safety
Mountain View, CA
Accidents
Mountain View, CA
Traffic
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 101#Mountain#Overpass#U S Highway#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Cbs Sf#California Highway Patrol#Kawasaki#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

6 Children, 4 Adults Hurt In Oakland DUI Crash; 2 Children Critically Injured

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Ten people, including six children, were injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Oakland Thursday evening, with two children in critical condition. Oakland police said the crash happened Thursday just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 38th Ave. and International Blvd. Officers who arrived at the scene found three vehicles involved in the crash. The two children had been ejected from one the vehicles. Investigators determined a minivan with nine passengers was headed north on 38th Ave. heading toward International Blvd., while at the same time a Pontiac G6 was headed east on International...
Santa Cruz County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Sought In Santa Cruz Neck Slashing Attack

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for a man suspected in a knife attack over Labor Day weekend. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, the attack took place on Sunday on the 100 block of Keystone Way around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies said the suspect approached the victim and slashed him in the neck several times before leaving the scene. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Deputies released a sketch on Friday and describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing about 5’8″ to 5’9″ with sandy blonde hair and a comb over. He was clean cut, wearing a black and red soccer jersey with yellow lettering and tan pants. Sketch of man suspected in knife attack in Santa Cruz on September 5, 2021. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Burnett at 831-454-7702.
San Pablo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Pablo Police Release Dramatic Surveillance Video Of Brazen Afternoon Shooting

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Investigators released dramatic surveillance video Friday of a brazen July shooting amid heavy afternoon traffic on San Pablo Dam Road that left a driver severely injured. San Pablo police said officers responded to the 3500 Block of San Pablo Dam Road for a report of a shooting at 4:42 p.m. on July 1st. Upon arrival, they discovered a black sedan with a bullet riddled windshield. The wounded driver was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries. The shooter’s vehicle had fled. The ensuing investigation including the surveillance video determined that a suspect vehicle with multiple occupants drove up to the sedan that was in the opposite lane, turning into the Plaza Sobrante shopping area. As the suspect vehicle pulls up along side, the video shows a backseat passenger, pull out a handgun and fire several bullets into the windshield. Investigators hoped releasing the video will generate leads in locating the black, late-model Honda crossover. Detectives are asking for information leading to the identity of the suspects or their vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-215-3150. All callers can remain anonymous.
Old Station, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Wind-Whipped Flames Make 13-Mile Run Though Old Station; Firefighters Challenged By 50-Foot Flames

OLD STATION, Shasta County (CBS SF) — While rain showers tamed the massive Dixie Fire along its southeastern edge, the erratic winds kicked up by thundershowers whipped up a six-mile wide swath of the blaze north of Lassen Volcanic National Park, fueling a 13-mile run by a massive wall of flames. Cal Fire West Zone Operations Chief Tony Brownell said Thursday the overnight firefight was intense around and north of the Shasta County community of Old Station. “It came out of the park and it burned up past Old Station,” he said. “It made 13-mile run and was six miles wide. That...
San Mateo County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Eastbound Hwy 92 at Skyline Reopens Following Emergency Repairs

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol said eastbound state Highway 92 has reopened following emergency roadwork that lasted several hours. Shortly after 9 a.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that emergency roadwork by Caltrans crews had closed the eastbound lane of CA-92 east of Upper Skyline Boulevard. One-way traffic control is in effect in the area. CORRECTION: Emergency Roadwork on Eastbound CA-92 East of Upper Skyline Blvd in San Mateo County. Lane Closed. ETO is 2:30 PM. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 8, 2021 Caltrans is estimating the lane will reopen at 2:30 p.m., CHP said, but announced that all lanes had reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. UPDATE: Residual Delays on Eastbound CA-92 East of Upper Skyline Blvd in San Mateo County. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 8, 2021 The emergency roadwork comes one day after a logging truck overturned on the same stretch of the roadway, shutting down lanes for hours. Overturned logging truck on Hwy 92 (Cal Fire) There was no word whether the emergency repairs were related to the Tuesday incident.
San Mateo County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Overturned Logging Truck Cleared; Hwy 92 Reopened at Skyline Boulevard

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — An overturned logging truck that blocked all lanes of Highway 92 at Lower Lakes Tuesday afternoon has been cleared, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in San Mateo County. 511.org initially reported that Highway 92 was closed in both directions at Upper and Lower Skyline Boulevard. One-way traffic controls were in place at the site of the accident, authorities said. Westbound Traffic is being diverted off at Lower Lakes, while eastbound SR-92 traffic is being diverted to Skyline Boulevard. Cal Fire tweeted that there was one patient with minor injuries and multiple agencies were on scene. Highway 92 is closed at Upper and Lower Skyline Blvd. due to an overturned logging truck. One patient has minor injuries. Multiple agencies are on scene. @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/UmCThhRXRj — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 7, 2021 Shortly before 3 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that the crash had been cleared and Highway 92 had reopened. UPDATE: Residual Delays on CA-92 at Lower Lakes in San Mateo County. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 7, 2021 Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Lightning Strikes Ignite New Wildfires In El Dorado County; Tahoe Firefighters Rush To Battle Blazes

RESCUE (CBS SF) — Crews battling Tahoe’s massive Caldor Fire were rushed from the fire lines early Friday to battle new lightning-ignited wildfires throughout El Dorado County as a cold front rolled over the region, carrying with it thundershowers. Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit, which has been engaged battling the Caldor Fire ever since it ignited near Sly Park on Aug. 14 and roared up Highway 50 into to the Tahoe Basin, took to social media Friday morning to updated the situation. “Firefighters were diverted from the Caldor Fire to fight multiple lightning fires late last night throughout El Dorado County,” unit...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Woman Dies From Injuries Weeks After Being Hit By Car In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman hit by a car back in August died from her injuries Tuesday, making her the city’s 18th pedestrian death of 2021, according to San Jose Police. The woman, who police did not identify in the announcement of the death, was on the afternoon of Aug. 25. Police said a 2000 white Mercury minivan reversed and hit her near the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Junction Avenue. The crash knocked the woman to the ground, causing major injuries. First responders then transferred her to a nearby hospital, where she remained until she died of her injuries Tuesday. Police said her identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm her identity and notify next of kin. After the accident, the driver remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. San Jose Police did not say if the driver would be charged. Besides being the 18th pedestrian fatality, the accident was the 42nd fatal collision and the 43rd victim of 2021 in San Jose. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
Livermore, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Altamont Pass Brush Fire Controlled; Lane Reopened On Interstate 580

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A brush fire in the Altamont Pass area near Livermore was controlled after blocking traffic along Interstate Highway 580. The California Highway Patrol said the fire was burning along Altamont Pass between Greenville Rd. and North Flynn Rd. KCBS Radio reported the fire had the eastbound left lane of I-580 blocked just east of Greenville. Eastbound traffic was reportedly backed up to Airway Blvd. Clear! #AltamontPass a #BrushFire along #Hwy580 Eastbound has been controlled and all lanes have been opened. But traffic remains jammed thru #Livermore and #Dublin from #Hwy680. #KCBSTraffic 📷: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/clhZHjDYTB — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 7, 2021 KCBS said all lanes were reopened as of 4:27 p.m. but traffic remained backed up through Livermore.  
San Mateo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Police Investigating Shooting That Left 1 Victim Hospitalized

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo are actively investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one male victim injured, according to police. According to a community alert issued by the San Mateo Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday at around 3 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of College Avenue after a report of a person requesting assistance. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid before paramedics arrived and transported him to an area hospital. Authorities did not provide information regarding the shooting victim’s condition The San Mateo Police Department launched a comprehensive investigation and determined the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident. Police did not release any information regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel (650) 522-7662 or KRodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
Mountain View, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Quick-Thinking Mountain View Police Officer Saluted for Saving Choking Infant

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — The Mountain View Police Department on Thursday praised the heroic actions of a patrol officer who helped save an infant boy who was choking earlier this week, according to authorities. Mountain View Police Department posted about the incident late Thursday morning on its official Facebook page. On Monday evening at around 7:45 p.m., the MVPD dispatch center received a call regarding a baby boy who was choking outside the In N Out restaurant located on the 1100 block of Rengstorff Avenue. Patrol Officer Garcia happened to be in the parking lot across the street from the location...
Gilroy, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead By Gilroy Police Ambushed Arriving Officer, Was Wanted For Attempted Murder

GILROY (CBS SF) — A man shot dead by a Gilroy police officer Wednesday was wanted for attempted murder and had called police to purportedly turn himself in, only to open fire on an officer who arrived at his location, police said Friday. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Gilroy resident David Lopez. Gilroy police said Lopez was suspected in a August 31 shooting on the 8500 block of Wren Ave. where the victim was shot multiple times at close range. The victim survived the shooting. Scene of fatal police shooting outside a U.S. Post Office at Fourth and Eigleberry streets in...
Lafayette, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Lafayette School Crossing Guard Fatally Injured on Duty Hailed as Hero

LAFAYETTE (KPIX) — A growing memorial outside a Lafayette middle school is paying tribute to a crossing guard who was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday afternoon, but not before his actions saved a child’s life. Flowers and notes decorated the spot where 45-year-old Ashley Dias was fatally struck. His mother, Gloria Dias, confirmed his identity to KPIX 5’s Andrea Nakano Wednesday night. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. outside Stanley Middle School at 3455 School Street. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the two victims were hit by an SUV. There was also an extra police presence...
Lafayette, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Crossing Guard Fatally Struck, Child Hurt By SUV Outside Lafayette School

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) – A crossing guard was killed and a child was injured after they were struck by a driver outside a middle school in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon. UPDATE: Lafayette School Crossing Guard Fatally Injured on Duty Hailed as Hero The incident happened at about 3 p.m. outside Stanley Middle School at 3455 School Street. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the two victims were hit by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. Raw Video: Scene Where SUV Hit Child, Crossing Guard In Front of Lafayette School Officials with the Lafayette School...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Contra Costa Fire Crews Knock Down Walnut Creek House Fire Near Larkey Park

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Fire units in Walnut Creek have knocked down a house fire that was burning near Larkey Park Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. An alert was issued regarding a residential fire in the area of Mallard Drive and Starling Court in Walnut Creek at around 1 p.m., not far from Larkey Park and Contra Costa Christian Schools. Contra Costa Fire tweeted at 1:23 p.m. that the occupants of the home had been evacuated. Con Fire is actively engaged in fire attack on a house fire at Starling Ct & Mallard Dr, Walnut Creek. All occupants reported evacuated. Please avoid...
Lassen County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: New Evacuation Orders Issued in Lassen County as Firefight Intensifies

OLD STATION (CBS SF) — Cal Fire announced new evacuation orders in Lassen County early Thursday evening as the massive Dixie Fire continued to rip through the forests of Lassen Volcanic National Park. The latest order issued at 4 p.m. expanded the evacuation zone from the fire north of Highway 44 from the Lassen County line east to Forest Services Route 32NO2 and north to the Blacks Mountain and Halls Flat area. Additionally, evacuation warnings have been issued for north of the Halls Flat area from the Lassen County line east to Pittville Road and north to Black Gulch Road as well...
San Pablo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Fire Burns Home In San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A house fire in San Pablo has prompted a multi-agency response Thursday afternoon. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said its units along with their Rodeo-Hercules/Pinole Battalion 7 partners and the Richmond Fire Department were battling the fire on the 2300 block of 19th St. in San Pablo. All the home’s residents were reported to have been evacuated. People were being urged to avoid the area. Con Fire along with Battalion 7 partners and City of Richmond Fire are in fire attack on a house fire in the 2300 block of 19th, San Pablo. All residents reported evacuated. Please avoid area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #19thic pic.twitter.com/OuYBb76DR7 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 7, 2021 This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Person Found Dead in Waters of Lake Tahoe South Shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — A person was found dead in the waters of Lake Tahoe Tuesday, police said. South Lake Tahoe police said passersby found the male subject face down in the water about 50 feet from the shoreline. The death appears to be unrelated to the Caldor Fire, police said. There was no cause of death or positive identification immediately available. Police said the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office would take on the investigation.
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Wrong-Way Driver Triggers Horrific Hit-and-Run Crash Near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was dead and a hit-and-run suspect in custody early Monday after a wrong-way driver, speeding down I-580 toward the Bay Bridge, slammed head-on into a red sedan and attempted evade arrest by hiding in roadside bushes, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP Officer Brandon Rivera said the call reporting the head-on collision came in about 1 a.m. on the Highway 580/I-80 transition onto the Bay Bridge. “Upon arriving on scene it appeared that the crash was a wrong-way collision,” he said. The impact of the collision forced the red sedan onto the guardrail and left both vehicles heavily damaged. The driver of the red sedan — a man in his 20-30s — was declared dead at the scene. Witnesses gave CHP officers a description of the hit-and-run suspect who had fled the scene. He was taken into custody about 20 minutes later, hiding in the bushes along the freeway. While the crash remained under investigation, Rivera said: “We do believe impairment is part of this.” The name of the victim was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Overnight Lightning Strikes in North Bay Keep Residents, Firefighters on Edge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There were several reports of rain, thunder and lightning in the North Bay Thursday night as an unstable weather system moved over the Bay Area amid a Red Flag Warning that has fire crews watchful. The National Weather Service Bay Area Twitter account posted about the lightning and thunder at around 9:20 p.m. Numerous reports of thunder and lightning in the North Bay as band of showers passes over the region. Peak period of instability and thunderstorm potential will continue through the overnight hours. #RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/FQqWHotlTG — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 10, 2021 The Santa Rosa Fire Department...

Comments / 0

Community Policy