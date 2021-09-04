Simon David Presents: GAYWATCH

St. Augustine, Florida’s David Strom was born into music and couldn’t help but fall in love with the process of learning, performing, and writing. After all, his musical father was performing on stage when he and his mother first met. Influenced by a wide range of artists from Dave Matthews Band and James Taylor to Cake and Rage Against the Machine, David performs “everything but country,” he says. With a heavy-hitting blend of reggae, alternative, jazz, blues, rock, Americana, pop, and rock and roll, David also pulls out some of his original material now and then which is reminiscent of an alternative jam band sound. With a knack for rhythmic stylings, David also easily incorporates a percussive technique to his guitar playing, almost making it sound as if he’s playing both drums and guitar simultaneously.
