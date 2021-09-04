CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon David Presents: GAYWATCH

skiddle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun, sea, sex, slow motion running... but make it gay! Join Simon David and friends for a night of drag, comedy & burlesque from Brighton and beyond!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at The Electric...

www.skiddle.com

Entertainmentskiddle.com

FONN presents Roman Flugel

Roman Flugel, one of the biggest names in the German electronic scene since 1990, returns to Edinburgh for the first time in 8 years this Septmber. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Festivalskiddle.com

Positive Vibration - Festival of Reggae

We’re really happy to confirm that the festival will now take place on 10 + 11 September 2021 in the Baltic Triangle, Liverpool. Positive Vibration is a reggae festival situated in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle. Initially starting in 2016, it has quickly become a firm favourite for reggae lovers across the country. It has played host to some internationally renowned bands, genre legends and top selectors.
Theater & Dancebelmontabbeycollege.edu

Simon Donoghue

OF NOTE: Teaches a variety of theatre courses, his favorites being Introduction to Theatre Arts, the American Musical and Acting Shakespeare. KNOWN FOR: Co-authored the play Mixed Nuts and Now Let Us All Give Thanks. When not in the classroom, can often be found: Performing in shows (favorites being Comic...
New York Statevisitbuffaloniagara.com

Jarmila & Simon

Jarmila Haseler and Simon Haseler from Irondequoit, NY | Spotted at Garden Walk Buffalo. Jarmila and Simon Haseler of Irondequoit, New York were having a blast on their first Garden Walk Buffalo. “I wish Garden Walk went on even longer. I am happily retired so I could spend many more days touring private gardens here in Buffalo,” Simon says. “We had heard that Garden Walk is the biggest event like this in the nation, and we spent the whole weekend doing this,” Jarmila adds. “It shows huge community pride, and it’s a volunteer effort that’s connecting residents, and neighborhoods. I absolutely love it,” Simon says, “every minute of it. The maps, and volunteers have been very helpful. We also visited the The Martin House, that was spectacular. We are having such a great experience! It’s cultural, historical, aesthetic.”
Saint Louis, MOladuenews.com

Simon Kelly

The Saint Louis Art Museum may well forever remain the ne plus ultra for visual art exhibitions of the highest profile and most peerless presentation locally, regionally and nationally – and within that grand memento of the 1904 World’s Fair, Simon Kelly’s involvement with an exhibition all but guarantees its must-see status.
Musicskiddle.com

24Seven Presents Aitchque&Friends

To kick start our brand new event, we getting the best locals around to deliver some of the best music. Customer reviews of 24Seven Presents Aitchque&Friends.
Bay City, TXbaycitysentinel.com

BCJH to present ‘Pan’ adaptation

Bay City Junior High theater director Victoria Rutledge has released the cast list for the fall play, “Pan!”. Adapted by Craig Sodaro and produced with special arrangements with Pioneer Drama Services, Inc., “Pan!” is a condensed adaptation of the classic tale of Peter Pan. “You’ll meet the dog Nana, who...
Musicskiddle.com

Loft presents: Michael James & Laidlaw

Michael James & Laidlaw join us for a big night of grooves in our second show of 2021 at The Tunnel Club on September 11th 2021. Customer reviews of Loft presents: Michael James & Laidlaw. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Ordinary Friends 5th Birthday with Yu Su & Michael Upson

You are cordially invited to come and dance on; the 11th September at The White Hotel for our 5th birthday. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. You are cordially invited to come and dance on; the 11th September at...
Celebritiesskiddle.com

Topsie Redfern’s Crystal Balls

Drag princess Topsie Redfern is querying her roots: her musical roots, her grey roots, and her Irish Traveller roots... Drag queen and party princess Topsie is turning 40! She’s been studying her roots: grey roots,. musical roots, and cultural roots, particularly her Traveller heritage. She invites you to come and...
Denver, CODenver Post

Zarlengo Foundation Presents Triple Threat Comedy Night Featuring David Spade, Sal Vulcano and Frank Caliendo

September 25th Benefit Helps Learning Disabled Children. Zarlengo Foundation proudly presents Triple Threat Comedy Night with David Spade, Sal Vulcano and Frank Caliendo LIVE at Bellco Theatre on Saturday, September 25th, at 8pm. This event is the first nonprofit fundraiser hosted at Bellco following the pandemic and one of largest. Proceeds benefit schools and programs that support learning-disabled children in the Greater Metro Denver area. Tickets range from $59.95 to $89.95 and are on sale at AXS.com.
Restaurantsskiddle.com

Piano works Farringdon // Every Friday // Student drink deals

London’s only non-stop live music venue, where in-house musicians take centre stage and only play songs requested by the audience!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Piano Works Farringdon. Part bar, part restaurant, part concert, part party. London’s only...
MusicPosted by
Daily Mirror

Donald Zec's incredible memories of showbiz legends from Marilyn Monroe to Elvis Presley

When Hollywood was still in its golden age, there was only one showbiz reporter the stars wanted to talk to – the Daily Mirror’s Donald Zec, who died this week aged 102. In his own words “war reporter, voyeur, ringside commentator and marriage guidance counsellor”, he was also – as our incredible extracts from his long and distinguished career demonstrate – confessor to the very biggest names in the business.
Musicskiddle.com

Hare And Hounds

Everything you ever loved & hated from the 90’s, at Hare & Hounds on Saturday 11th September. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Saint Augustine, FLvisitstaugustine.com

David Strom

St. Augustine, Florida’s David Strom was born into music and couldn’t help but fall in love with the process of learning, performing, and writing. After all, his musical father was performing on stage when he and his mother first met. Influenced by a wide range of artists from Dave Matthews Band and James Taylor to Cake and Rage Against the Machine, David performs “everything but country,” he says. With a heavy-hitting blend of reggae, alternative, jazz, blues, rock, Americana, pop, and rock and roll, David also pulls out some of his original material now and then which is reminiscent of an alternative jam band sound. With a knack for rhythmic stylings, David also easily incorporates a percussive technique to his guitar playing, almost making it sound as if he’s playing both drums and guitar simultaneously.
Musicjazztimes.com

Simon Moullier: Raising Standards

Simon Moullier’s respect for standards runs deep. “I think they’re an important part of the culture of this music,” he says. “I’ve always learned and will continue to learn from these great composer/musicians who left us such a large body of work to explore and play within.” The French-born, New York-based vibraphonist’s debut, 2020’s quintet-centric Spirit Song, only hinted at that appreciation with the inclusion of a shimmering, odd-metered take on “I’ll Remember April”—the album focused mostly on expansive originals aglow with modernistic promise. But its follow-up goes all in.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Imagine the Dance Part 1

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) New Date for Homoelectric at Hidden Imagine the Dance Part 1 - postponed event. New Date 10.9.21. Rescheduled event: This event was previously scheduled to happen on Saturday 26th June 2021.

