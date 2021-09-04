Volleyball edges UIC in round two of Red and White Invite

DAYTON, Ohio — Texas State concluded its participation in this year's Dayton Invitational by dropping a four-set match against the host Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Dayton (2-1) took the first point of the match's opening set, before , in her first career start as a Bobcat, tied things up with her first kill of the match. Moments later, delivered her first kill of the match to tie the score at 11. However, Dayton responded with a 7-2 run, before Texas State (0-3) battled back to make it a two-point match following a kill. The Flyers reeled off six of the match's nine points to take the first set.