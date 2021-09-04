CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Volleyball edges UIC in round two of Red and White Invite

By SCOTT PREROST
videtteonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State took three out of four sets against University of Illinois-Chicago, propelling them to their second straight win in as many days. The redbirds young core played at a high level, fighting through adversity, and doing everything they could to make each match as difficult for the other team as possible. Coach Leah Johnson expressed the importance of young players being able to respond well to adversity.

www.videtteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uic#Volleyball#Uic#Isu#The Red White Classic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsrockmnation.com

Volleyball Season Kicks off Tonight with the Mizzou Invitational

New Season, New Team, and New Outlook for Mizzou Volleyball. This weekend, coach Joshua Taylor’s new-look Tigers will kick off their 48th season by hosting the Mizzou Invitational at the Hearnes Center. On Friday, they’ll face St. Louis University at 12:30pm and University of Missouri-Kansas City at 7:30pm. On Saturday at 3pm, the Tigers will take on Creighton, an NCAA Tourney team a year ago. You can watch both the UMKC and Creighton matchups on the SEC Network +.
Sportsmiamiredhawks.com

RedHawk Volleyball Edged by Austin Peay in Five Sets

HUNTINGTON, W. Va.—A hard-fought effort came up just short as the Miami University volleyball team (0-1) was edged in its season opener in five sets by Austin Peay State University (1-1) on Friday afternoon at the Marshall Invitational (25-19, 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, 10-15). HOW IT HAPPENED:. Junior Lindsay Taylor tallied...
Creighton, NEGoCreighton.com

Volleyball Sweeps Tigers To Win Mizzou Invitational

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Creighton Volleyball team won the Mizzou Invitational with its third consecutive 3-0 sweep of the weekend, taking down host Missouri by a 25-21, 25-10, 25-13 margin. It's the first time since the 12th Annual Holiday Inn Classic in 2006 that Creighton has swept each of its...
Providence, RIfriars.com

Volleyball Edged By Army In Four Sets

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College volleyball team fell on Friday, August 27 to the West Point Black Knights in four sets. Army took the first set, 25-19, and the Friars took set two, 25-23, before the Black Knights won the final two (25-22, 25-19). Providence moves to 1-1 overall. FIRST...
SportsDaily Athenaeum

West Virginia volleyball wins first two games at ODU Invitational

After winning an earlier matchup against Loyola, the West Virginia women’s volleyball team defeated Old Dominion, 3-0, on Friday night in the Old Dominion University Invitational. Coming off a good morning start, the Mountaineers (2-0) came back to the ODU Volleyball Center looking for a similar result. “I thought we...
New Orleans, LAgoutrgv.com

Volleyball Closes Out New Orleans Invitational with Victory

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team closed out the New Orleans Invitational with a 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21) victory over New Orleans on Friday at New Orleans' Human Performance Center. Saturday's action at the New Orleans Invitational has been canceled due...
Chicago, ILgomarquette.com

Volleyball survives in five against UIC

NORMAL, Illinois – The No. 25 Marquette University women's volleyball team held on for a five-set win (26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 20-25,15-9) over the University of Illinois-Chicago in the Red & White Invitational on Friday evening at Redbird Arena. Graduate students Savannah Rennie and Taylor Wolf each collected 16 kills on...
SportsDaily Iowan

Hawkeye volleyball drops doubleheader at Coastal Carolina Invitational

Iowa volleyball junior outside hitter Courtney Buzzerio’s career-high 28 kills against Duke was not enough for the Hawkeyes Saturday as Iowa dropped both matches of a doubleheader at the Coastal Carolina Invitational. Iowa lost a five-set nailbiter to the Blue Devils to open the season Saturday morning before Coastal Carolina...
Kansas StateKansas State Collegian

Volleyball grabs first win of the season at Husker Invitational

The first match of the season for the Kansas State volleyball team (1-0, 0-0) took place Friday afternoon as the Wildcats picked up a 3-1 win over the Colgate Raiders (0-1, 0-0). Leading the way for K-State was sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter. Continuing her performance from this past week,...
Tennisthelansingjournal.com

TFS Sports round-up: First football loss; Volleyball wins two in a row

LANSING, Ill. (August 27, 2021) — The scores for August 25-27: Wednesday, August 25. TF North and South have a combined soccer team, called TF United. Score: TF United tied with U-High 1-1 before ultimately losing 4-3 in penalty kicks. Ulisses Garcia scored the lone goal for TF United. Between...
Connecticut StateNew Britain Herald

CCSU volleyball drops three at Maryland Invite

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A winless road weekend to open the 2021-22 season for Central Connecticut State University volleyball will bring the Blue Devil women into September with an 0-3 record. The Blue Devlils suffered a 3-2 loss to Hostra, a 3-0 loss to Maryland and a 3-1 loss to Virginia at the Maryland Invite across two days.
Baltimore, MDcsuvikings.com

Cleveland State Volleyball Concludes Play At Baltimore Invitational

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Cleveland State volleyball team closed out its first weekend of the 2021 campaign Saturday, dropping a 3-0 match against Towson at the Baltimore Invitational. The Vikings finish the first early-season tournament of the year with a 1-2 record. For the second straight match London Portis led...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas State volleyball finishes stay at Dayton Invitational

DAYTON, Ohio — Texas State concluded its participation in this year's Dayton Invitational by dropping a four-set match against the host Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Dayton (2-1) took the first point of the match's opening set, before , in her first career start as a Bobcat, tied things up with her first kill of the match. Moments later, delivered her first kill of the match to tie the score at 11. However, Dayton responded with a 7-2 run, before Texas State (0-3) battled back to make it a two-point match following a kill. The Flyers reeled off six of the match's nine points to take the first set.
Oklahoma Stateuhcougars.com

Houston Volleyball – Oklahoma Invitational Champions

NORMAN, Okla. – Senior outside hitter Kortlyn Henderson posted 13 kills with nine blocks to lead the University of Houston Volleyball program to a 3-2 win over Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Invitational championship inside McCasland Field House on Saturday night. Houston jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match...
Chicago, ILuicflames.com

Red & White Invitational Up Next for Flames

CHICAGO – Following its first weekend of action, the UIC volleyball team heads back out on the road this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 3-4), making the quick trip down to Normal, Illinois for the Red & White Invitational. Illinois State will serve as the host of the tournament and will welcome UIC, Marquee and Ohio to town.
Chattanooga, TNgomocs.com

Indoor Volleyball Splits Two Five-Set Matches on Final Day of Hampton Inn Invitational

Box Score 1 INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team faced two five-set matches on the final day of the Hampton Inn Invitational hosted by IUPUI. In the first match of Saturday, UTC and Toledo battled and the Rockets took the five-set match, 3-2. In the last match of the tournament for the two teams, the Mocs defeated the WIU Leathernecks 15-9 in the final frame to take the match.
New Haven, CTgobobcats.com

Bobcats Edged in First Two Games of Yale Invitational

Box Score 1 NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's volleyball dropped the first two games of the Yale Invitational on Friday, Sept. 4 in New Haven. The Bobcats were edged by Syracuse, 3-0, in the first match of the tournament. Quinnipiac later fell in a five-set thriller to the Hartford Hawks.
Findlay, OHfindlay.edu

Schedule Changes to Findlay Volleyball Invitational

The University of Findlay volleyball team will not be playing in the Findlay Volleyball Invitational this weekend in the Croy Physical Education Center due to COVID protocols. The rest of the tournament will go on as planned with Findlay serving as the host to matches between Catawba, Seton Hill, and Northwood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy