“Sweet Girl” (R) – In a very timely plot, Jason Momoa plays Ray Cooper, a Pittsburgh blue-collar worker who loses his young wife to cancer. Blaming a pharmaceutical company’s CEO for his wife’s death after the company pulls a life-saving medication from the market, Ray vows vengeance against him. His teenaged daughter, Rachel, insinuates herself into Ray’s violent attacks, and the two soon find themselves fleeing authorities. Fair warning, there are lots of graphic fight scenes that are painful to watch. But a plot twist changes the whole dynamic of the film, so you may end up watching it twice. (Netflix)