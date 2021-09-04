CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Legal rights of landlords ignored

High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

Prior to the federal eviction moratorium being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, landlord cases in Guilford County had been falling on deaf ears inside the courtrooms as magistrates are seemingly lacking professionalism. Landlords have not been getting the outcomes they were expecting, including possession or monies owed for legal...

