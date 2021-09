Today, one of the biggest marketing claims in many imaging products is the promise of “DSLR quality” images. But what exactly does this mean? If you read further, many of these products make this claim almost exclusively based on megapixel count. An undisclosed imaging sensor, an unnamed processor, but a highlighted 20-megapixel readout. Smartphones have notoriously been sold to the public in a very similar fashion – many going so far as to say you can replace your actual camera with your smartphone. The question really becomes, should you?