Jayne Louise Fry England, age 51, of Cornelia, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born on July 23, 1970, in York, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late William Ambrose and Helen Louise Sprenkle Fry. Ms. England was a licensed cosmetologist and worked with the Habersham County Clerk of Court. She was a fashionista who loved shoes and a giving person who spoiled her family, especially her nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Ms. England enjoyed Sunday dinners and making those around her smile. She liked Harley Motorcycles, racing, and football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.