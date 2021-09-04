James Alton Mauldin
Mr. James Alton Mauldin age 76 of Gainesville, Ga passed away on Saturday September 04, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday September 08, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Hone with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Ken Pethel and Son, Jerry Hill will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday September 07, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.accesswdun.com
