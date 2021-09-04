CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New release picks: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' and more!

NWI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot too many movies out this weekend other than the latest big budget Marvel spectacle, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so we get into that but also some other real fun stuff. Expect tangents taking us down a Clint Eastwood rabbit hole, chatter about the latest documentary...

www.nwitimes.com

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
Movieskiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

James Bond 'No Time to Die' Official Podcast Goes Live (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, “No Time to Die” official podcast featuring Daniel Craig and more debuts; Spotify launches incubator program for Latino podcast creators; Meghan Trainor sets a new podcast series on motherhood and mental health; Chance the Rapper explains why “Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong”; and more. DATES. The...
Moviestheplaylist.net

The Latest ‘Cry Macho’ Feature Puts Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle

Here it is 2021, and actor-director Clint Eastwood is still releasing movies into theaters. While Eastwood’s 2018 “The Mule” was something of a mixed bag with critics — our own Joe Blessing called it a “strange movie” that “doesn’t work when it should and it does work when it shouldn’t” — Eastwood proved he still has stories to tell and chops behind the camera. So don’t sleep on “Cry Macho,” no matter how treacle its premise may seem to seasoned moviegoers.
MoviesNWI.com

Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films

NEW YORK (AP) — After endless disruption due to the pandemic and the super-charged growth of streaming services, moviegoing may be going back to something a little like normal. The Walt Disney Co. on Friday announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively in theaters. That...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
CelebritiesEsquire

Jean-Paul Belmondo's Life in Photos

On 6 September 2021, French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo passed away at the age of 88. He will be remembered not only as a screen legend, but also as an icon of style, and one of the coolest men of all-time. It was Jean-Luc Godard's bullet-riddled crime drama Breathless that shot...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

John Witherspoon AKA Willie in 'Friday' Died in 2019 & Left Behind 2 Grown Sons Who Bear His Image - Meet Them

John Witherspoon was an iconic name in the movie industry, loved for his popular role as Willie in "Friday." The late actor left behind two sons after his death in 2019. Many stars and icons have passed through Hollywood and left their marks in the industry, but few were as endearing as the late comedian and actor John Witherspoon, popularly known as "Pops" from his role on "The Wayans Bros."
Societytalesbuzz.com

‘The Cookout Is Racist’ is trending, fans weigh in

“The Cookout Is Racist” is currently trending as Big Brother 23 viewers continue to debate about how the current season of the show is going. On the latest episode of the show, The Cookout alliance made it to the final six intact, marking an interesting moment in the history of the reality competition.

