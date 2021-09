Uncertainty is one word that can be used to describe last week leading up to the second Dubs football game this year, but after an overpowering victory last Friday night, one thing that is certain is that the Warriors are off to a strong 2-0 start. The Dubs were originally slated to take on Midtown High School (formerly Grady) for their much anticipated annual early-season rivalry game last Friday night in Midtown, but after Grady’s varsity football season was terminated on Sunday, North Atlanta had to move quickly to find a new opponent.