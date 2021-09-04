CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
District 1-4A Div. II Week 2 Report: Snyder cruises past Levelland to stay unbeaten

By Daniel Youngblood
bigcountrypreps.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnyder 45, Levelland 7 — The Tigers improved to 2-0 with an impressive win over the Lobos, racing out to a 31-7 halftime lead and cruising from there to a 38-point victory. Hunter Stewart hit all 10 of his passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 58 yards and two scores to lead the SHS offense. Jorge Martinez also had a nice day running the ball, finishing with 78 yards and a TD on seven carries, while Tim Henderson (5-79, 1 TD) was the Tigers’ top receiver.

