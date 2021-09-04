District 1-4A Div. II Week 2 Report: Snyder cruises past Levelland to stay unbeaten

1. Silverado (2-0) 2. Shadow Ridge (1-1) Around 4A: Silverado made a clear statement to the rest of 4A last week with a 50-29 win over Shadow Ridge behind 259 yards and three touchdowns passing from Brandon Tunnell. … Coronado’s opener against Basic was canceled. The Cougars are scheduled for a road game against Cimarron-Memorial on Friday … Desert Oasis’ 9-8 win in its opener looks stronger after Spring Valley blanked Cimarron-Memorial 25-0. The Diamondbacks host Sierra Vista on Friday … Las Vegas was stunned 8-7 by 5A Legacy on a fourth-quarter punt return and 2-point conversion. It doesn’t get easier this week for the Wildcats, who will host 5A No. 5 Arbor View.