District 1-4A Div. II Week 2 Report: Snyder cruises past Levelland to stay unbeaten
Snyder 45, Levelland 7 — The Tigers improved to 2-0 with an impressive win over the Lobos, racing out to a 31-7 halftime lead and cruising from there to a 38-point victory. Hunter Stewart hit all 10 of his passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 58 yards and two scores to lead the SHS offense. Jorge Martinez also had a nice day running the ball, finishing with 78 yards and a TD on seven carries, while Tim Henderson (5-79, 1 TD) was the Tigers’ top receiver.bigcountrypreps.com
