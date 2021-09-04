CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob deGrom is on the road back for the Mets

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob deGrom is still weeks away from a return to the mound for the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The schedule for deGrom is to have him throw several bullpen sessions starting in about 10 days. Then he would need to throw live batting practice before the Mets would think about having him participate in a game. This timetable would seem to indicate that even if deGrom weren’t to suffer any further setbacks, the best the Mets could hope for is a start or two from deGrom by the end of the season.

