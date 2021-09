Trevor Story is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Rockies, BaseballPress.com reports. Story had to leave the doubleheader versus the Cubs on Wednesday due to a reaggravation of his leg injury. The Rockies have not stated if Story is available off the bench Friday or when he will return to the starting lineup. Brendan Rodgers will play shortstop in his absence Friday, with Garrett Hampson moving over to play second base.