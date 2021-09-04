Vehicle License Tax Formula for Alternative Fuel Cars Changing in 2022

September 2, 2021 - Pinellas County Commissioners are considering replacing its fleet of 1,000 vehicles with electric, fuel-alternative cars. Hank Hodde, the county's sustainability and resiliency coordinator, among others, spoke to county commissioners on Thursday about what a new fleet would look like and how it would benefit the county. According to the presentations, the county is having conversations with Duke Energy on a "Park and Plug Program." Currently, municipalities such as the City of St. Petersburg, City of Largo, and the City of Tampa have electric vehicle replacement plans. Additionally, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority currently has electric and hybrid buses in its fleet. View the electric vehicle fleet presentations here.