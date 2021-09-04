CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle License Tax Formula for Alternative Fuel Cars Changing in 2022

Cover picture for the articleChanges to state law mean that drivers who purchase alternative fuel vehicles will pay the same vehicle license tax (VLT) rate as other drivers by 2023. The change in VLT rates is phased-in, starting Jan. 1, 2022. The VLT is paid during vehicle registration and is assessed in place of...

